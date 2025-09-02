NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Use Of Unregistered, Falsified Oxytocin Injection

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public to the circulation of an unregistered product it identified as Gold Vision Oxytocin injection 10IU, carrying a “fake registration number A4-9566”.

In a post on its official X handle on Monday, the agency disclosed that the product was manufactured by a Chinese firm and marketed by a company in Enugu.

The discovery was made during a risk-based sampling survey conducted by NAFDAC officers.

“The product is purportedly manufactured by Anhui Hongye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., located at Fengyang East Road, Bengbu, Anhui Province, China, and marketed by Gold Vision Medicals, No.4 Range Avenue, Independence Layout, Enugu, Nigeria.

“Further investigation revealed that three falsified products, namely A-tocin injection, Extocin Injection, and Claxitodin injection, were discovered during the 2023 RBPMS sampling. The products were reportedly manufactured by the same company, and all the products bear the same falsified NAFDAC Registration Number A4-9566.

“It is essential to note that the products identified in this alert are confirmed as falsified because they are not listed in the NAFDAC-registered products database,” the agency stated.

Issuing a risk warning, NAFDAC explained that using unregistered or falsified Oxytocin injections poses severe health dangers to mothers and newborns.

The agency warned that such products could contain incorrect doses, no active ingredients, or harmful contaminants, potentially leading to ineffective uterine contractions, postpartum haemorrhage, and maternal death.

“Poor-quality oxytocin may also delay or fail to stop bleeding after childbirth, increasing the need for emergency interventions such as blood transfusions or surgery,” the agency cautioned.

NAFDAC urged healthcare professionals and consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspicion of substandard or falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The development adds to the growing trend of unregistered drugs in the open drug market.

The agency had previously raised the alarm over the circulation of falsified batches of Postinor-2, an emergency contraceptive pill containing levonorgestrel.

In a statement issued, it said two counterfeit types of the product had been discovered in circulation, warning that the fake drugs posed serious health risks.