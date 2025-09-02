NNPCL Appoints Odeh As Spokesman, Adewunmi As Relations Officer

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has appointed Andy Odeh and Morenike Adewunmi as Chief Corporate Communications Officer and Chief Relations Officer.

Odeh’s appointment comes two months after the resignation of Femi Soneye as NNPC’s spokesperson.

In a statement on Tuesday, the national oil company also announced the appointment of Morenike Adewunmi as chief relations officer.

According to the oil firm, Odeh has over three decades of extensive experience in communications and business administration across the oil and gas, advertising, and broadcasting industries.

Before joining the NNPC, he had a 26-year career at Nigeria LNG (NLNG).

“There, he held various leadership roles in Community Relations and Development; Business Logistics and Services; Information Management and Technology; Corporate Communications and Public Affairs; Government Relations and Regulatory Compliance, and most recently, General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development,” the statement reads.

“He is recognised for his work on major public relations and advertising campaigns for top brands. At NLNG, he successfully managed the company’s rebranding and implemented one of Nigeria’s best-run micro-credit schemes for host communities.

“Mr. Odeh was also instrumental in instituting the NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting. He is an alumnus of the University of Jos, the University of Lagos, INSEAD Business School, and the Nigeria Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), among others.”

According to the NNPC, Adewunmi is a legal professional with over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

“Her expertise is in stakeholder management and advocacy, particularly from her extensive tenure at the Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCIN),” the oil firm said.

“She is highly regarded for her ability to navigate complex external landscapes, ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting the company’s “License to operate.”