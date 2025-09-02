NSIB Begins Probe Of Abuja Train Derailment, Confirms 12 Injuries

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Tuesday said 12 people were injured out of the 583 passengers on board the Asham train that derailed in Abuja.

The Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh, disclosed this while giving updates on the ongoing investigation.

He explained that an Investigator-in-Charge (IIC) has been appointed to lead the probe, working alongside relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

According to him, the team has already taken evidence-protection measures, such as securing the site and preserving critical data, including CCTV footage and other materials that could help determine the cause of the derailment.

Badeh appealed to the Federal Government and other stakeholders to address funding shortfalls in order to enhance the bureau’s capacity for thorough investigations and safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

The NSIB stated that final report will be released within 30 days of the incident, 23 days from today, and will be shared with the NRC, regulatory authorities, and the general public.

The incident occurred last tuesday Tuesday along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train left Abuja at about 11 am, en route to Kaduna.

A passenger on board the train described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to safety.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route till further notice.

Opeifa had while briefing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, hours after the incident said that some technical staff of the corporation, alongside the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and other relevant agencies, were on the ground at the train derailment site carrying out an investigation.

He also dismissed claims that the trains were not in good condition and said the refund of the ticket fees had been initiated for all passengers on board.