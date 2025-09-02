Tinubu Reverses Fresh Appointments In NTA, Returns Salihu Dembos As DG

President Bola Tinubu has reversed the fresh appointments he made in the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), directing the recall of Salihu Abdullahi Dembos as director-general and Ayo Adewuyi as executive director of news.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said Tinubu restored the two senior executives to their tenures, which were briefly disrupted by changes in NTA management.

On August 20, the president made a series of new appointments in NTA, including the appointment of Rotimi Pedro as the director-general of NTA, while Stella Din as executive director of news.

Tinubu also appointed Karimah Bello as the executive director of marketing, and Sophia Mohammed was named as managing director of NTA Enterprises Limited.

However, Onanuga said Dembos, who was appointed in October 2023, will now return to complete his three-year tenure.

Onanuga said Adewuyi will also return as executive director of news to complete his three-year tenure.

“Dembos was appointed DG of the TV network by President Tinubu in October 2023. He will now return to complete his three-year tenure,” the statement reads.

“The President similarly directed the recall of Mr Ayo Adewuyi, the Executive Director of News, to complete his three-year tenure, which ends in 2027. Adewuyi was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024.

“The new directive effectively reversed the previously announced appointments of a director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises.”

This is not the first time that the Tinubu-led administration will reverse itself on appointments.

In August, Tinubu relieved Muheeba Dankaka of her role as executive chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) — hours after her reappointment for a second five-year term was announced by the presidency.

See the full statement below: