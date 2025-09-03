2026WCQ: Full House As Super Eagles Ramp Up Preparations For Rwanda Match

The Super Eagles have intensified preparations ahead of a make or break 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda with the team now having a full complement of players for the match billed for this weekend.

As of Wednesday evening, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Raphael Onyedika and Chrisantus Uche have stormed the team’s camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, meaning all 23 players invited are now in the country.

The Super Eagles have wasted no time in getting to work ahead of the game. They held their first training on Tuesday evening in the coastal state with emphasis on tactical drills, set-piece routines among others.

Chukwueze, Osimhen, Uche & Tolu have checked into camp as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers heat up !

On Wednesday, the Nigerian side continued their training as Coach Eric Chelle finetuned plans for the match.

The three-time African champions will take on Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday before flying to South Africa where they do battle with the Bafana Bafana three days later in Bloemfontein.

Chelle’s side are in a precarious situation in the race to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The 2013 AFCON winners are fourth on the Group C log, having managed just seven points in six games.

South Africa lead the pack with 10 points while Benin Republic and Rwanda have eight points each.

However, South Africa risk losing three points following their fielding of an ineligible player —Teboho Mokoena — in a World Cup qualification game against Lesotho.

Nigeria did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Missing out on the showpiece in US, Canada and Mexico will be the first time the West Africans will not go to two consecutive editions of the tournament since they made their debut in 1994.