I’m Not In Any Coalition Against Tinubu’s Re-Election, Says Ex-Minister Sirika

Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, on Wednesday distanced himself from the opposition coalition against the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Sirika, a two-term minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, issued the rebuttal in an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief.

“No I am not,” he said in reaction to reports suggesting he is joining forces against Tinubu.

The ex-minister confirmed visiting the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday and held talks with presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

“Yesterday, I was with Chief Bayo Onanuga in the presidential villa and he said I was in the coalition.

“I told him I was not and never will be. He said he got that from the reports. People can join coalition, it is democracy,” he stated.

Early July, the coalition championed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 general elections.

The coalition said it aims to provide a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that prioritises the welfare of Nigerians.

Notable members of the coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, and former Senate President David Mark, who has been appointed as the National Chairman of the ADC.

Soft Landing?

Since leaving office in 2023, the former minister is currently facing trial for alleged corruption and abuse of office.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused him of awarding multi-billion naira contracts to companies owned by his family members, including his daughter, Fatima Sirika, and son-in-law, Jalal Hamma.

Specifically, the EFCC alleged that Sirika split a federal aviation contract worth N2.7 billion to bypass regulatory approvals and awarded them to family-controlled companies.

The EFCC said Sirika’s daughter and son-in-law’s company, Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, allegedly received N1.3 billion for an unexecuted aviation contract.

But when asked if his visit to the Presidential Villa was to get a soft landing, the former minister said the case was still pending in court.

He said that it is prejudice for him to comment on the issue.

“The purpose of the meeting was to officially pay our condolences to the President who did extremely well after the demise of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Also to appreciate him of what he has done and to assure him of the support of our party for which he is our leader.

“Unfortunately, this matter is in court of law and it is not a matter that should be subjected to the press.

” I am very clean man. I have worked with people. the government has every instrument at their disposal to find my character,” he added.