VIDEO: Indigenous Contractors Protest Unpaid Funds, Block Finance Ministry Gate

Members of the Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria have blocked the entrance to the Ministry of Finance in Abuja, protesting the non-payment of funds for contracts they executed for the Federal Government.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions demanding for the immediate payment of money owed for completed projects since 2024.

The protesters denied members of staff entrance into the ministry, and the minister and his convoy was also not allowed to enter through the main gate.

Few moments after the minister used an alternative gate to access his office, the permanent secretary who came to address the protesting contractors was rejected, as the protesters continue to demand that the minister addresses them.

