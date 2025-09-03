Judge Overturns Trump’s Funding Cuts To Harvard

A US judge ordered Wednesday that deep funding cuts by the Trump administration to Harvard University, imposed over claims of anti-Semitism and bias at the Ivy League institution, be overturned.

“The Court vacates and sets aside the Freeze Orders and Termination Letters as violative of the First Amendment,” Boston federal judge Allison Burroughs said in her order.

“All freezes and terminations of funding to Harvard made pursuant to the Freeze Orders and Termination Letters on or after April 14, 2025 are vacated and set aside.”

More to follow…