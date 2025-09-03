National Library Can’t Be Reduced To Personal Pet Project, ADC Tells Remi Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Federal Government to immediately take responsibility for completing the long-abandoned National Library of Nigeria project in Abuja, warning that a national monument of such importance should not be left to private charity.

Reacting to recent comments by First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, who announced her intention to support the library’s completion as part of her birthday celebrations, the ADC in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, expressed appreciation for her gesture, but stressed that the National Library cannot be reduced to a personal pet project.

According to the party, the National Library, established by an Act of Parliament in 1964, is the custodian of Nigeria’s collective memory and intellectual heritage. In this regard, its completion and long-term maintenance, the ADC argued, must be prioritized through transparent, sustainable and predictable national funding, not through goodwill donations.

Read the full statement:

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) acknowledges and appreciates the thoughtful gesture of The First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, in drawing attention to the abandoned National Library of Nigeria project in Abuja as part of her birthday celebrations.

“However, as a responsible party, we must firmly state that the National Library of Nigeria cannot, and must not, be reduced to the status of a personal pet project of any individual, no matter how well-intentioned.

“The National Library is a living repository of our collective memory and intellectual heritage. It is the custodian of Nigeria’s story, culture, research, and knowledge production. It is not just another building.

“It was established by an Act of Parliament in 1964, as a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that future generations have access to the wealth of knowledge needed to build a progressive and enlightened society. Therefore, for sustainability purposes, the library and its projects must be funded through national budgetary provisions.

“Now that Mrs. Tinubu has shown interest in the National Library, what is required is not personal charity, but presidential attention. The First Lady should use her influence to impress upon President Tinubu the urgency of completing this project through budgetary allocations.

“From what we know, the responsibility for its funding was at some point shifted to TETFUND. This explains why there were no direct budgetary allocations for the library in both the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

“But let us be clear: the National Library of Nigeria is far too important to be treated as an afterthought or left to depend on the goodwill of well-meaning individuals. A nation’s intellectual heritage cannot rest on acts of benevolence, while being deliberately neglected in the appropriation process.

“We thank Mrs. Tinubu for her concern and for drawing attention to this long-neglected project.

“However, with all due respect, “No ma!”