Nigeria Air: We Followed Due Process, Project Not A Scam — Hadi Sirika

Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, has dismissed claims that the Air Nigeria project conceptualised by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was a scam.

Sirika, a two-term minister, stated this on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Tuesday, saying the government followed due process.

“I had no intention to speak about my time in office for now, I intend to bring up a book.

“It is a public-private partnership which was regulated by the Infrastructure Concessioning Regulatory Commission who gave certificates, participated actively in the process.

“It is a lie that I spent N100 billion and it is lost in the process. The total budget for the national carrier was N5bn, the total amount released was N3 billion and I left the ministry with over N1 billion,” he stated.

READ ALSO: I’m Not In Any Coalition Against Tinubu’s Re-Election, Says Ex-Minister Sirika

The Nigeria Air was launched at the tail end of the Buhari’s administration, with many describing the exercise as a fraud.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This was despite opposition from Domestic operators under the aegis of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) who have sued the Federal Government over the project.

Soft Landing?

Since leaving office in 2023, the former minister is currently facing trial for alleged corruption and abuse of office.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused him of awarding multi-billion naira contracts to companies owned by his family members, including his daughter, Fatima Sirika, and son-in-law, Jalal Hamma.

Specifically, the EFCC alleged that Sirika split a federal aviation contract worth N2.7 billion to bypass regulatory approvals and awarded them to family-controlled companies.

The EFCC said Sirika’s daughter and son-in-law’s company, Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, allegedly received N1.3 billion for an unexecuted aviation contract.

But when asked if his visit to the Presidential Villa on Tuesday was to get a soft landing, the former minister said the case was still pending in court.

He said that it is prejudice for him to comment on the issue.

“The purpose of the meeting was to officially pay our condolences to the President who did extremely well after the demise of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Also to appreciate him of what he has done and to assure him of the support of our party for which he is our leader.

“Unfortunately, this matter is in court of law and it is not a matter that should be subjected to the press.

”I am very clean man. I have worked with people. the government has every instrument at their disposal to find my character,” he added.