Police Arrest Mother In Kebbi For Burying Newborn Baby Alive

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly burying her newborn baby girl alive.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Nafiu Abubakar, on Wednesday.

Abubakar said on June 25, 2025, at about 8:00 p.m., one Maryam Atiku, a 20-year-old resident of the Nasarawa area in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, gave birth to a baby girl.

Shortly after the delivery, Maryam allegedly tied the baby’s neck with three pieces of wrapper, covered her mouth, and transported her to a bush near Malam Yaro village. There, she reportedly dug a shallow grave and buried the baby alive.

READ ALSO: Police Arrests Two Suspects, Recover Locally Made Arms, Ammunition In Plateau

Fortunately, on June 26, 2025, at around 12:30 p.m., a farmer, Kabiru Muhammad, who was working on his farm near Malam Yaro village, noticed a suspicious patch of freshly disturbed soil. Sensing something unusual, he raised an alarm that drew the attention of nearby residents. Together, they exhumed the buried baby who was miraculously still alive and rushed her to the General Hospital in Kamba. She was immediately attended to by medical personnel and is now in stable condition.

Upon receiving the report, a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Birnin Kebbi promptly began an investigation and successfully apprehended the suspect. During preliminary interrogation, Maryam Atiku confessed to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Bello Sani, reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance policy towards child abuse, exploitation, and all forms of gender-based violence in the state.

Abubakar added that the Commissioner urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to uphold their moral and religious obligations by protecting children under their care, and not to allow poverty or other challenges to justify inhumane actions.