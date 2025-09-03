US Donates $32.5m To WFP For Food Aid In Nigeria

The United States Government has donated $32.5 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to support food and nutrition assistance for conflict-affected communities in Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Nigeria said the funding will provide food assistance and nutrition support to internally displaced persons in the North-East and North-West regions.

The support, according to the Embassy, is targeted at saving lives and alleviating the suffering of vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.

“With this contribution, WFP Nigeria will provide food and nutrition assistance to 764,205 beneficiaries across conflict-affected areas, including complementary nutrition top-ups for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, and 43,235 children through electronic food vouchers,” the statement read.

In August, the United States announced a $93 million emergency food assistance programme for 13 nations, including 12 in Africa, to address worsening hunger and malnutrition.

The US Department of State said the programme will provide ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) for nearly one million children suffering from severe malnutrition.

According to the US government, some of the benefiting countries are Haiti, Mali, Niger, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Nigeria, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Kenya, and Chad.

In a press briefing, the principal deputy spokesperson for the US state department, said the aid will also cover essential food commodities, targeted nutritional support, and emergency logistics.

“Today marks the first 200 days of the Trump Administration, and with it 200 days of delivering results and real wins for the American people. Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Rubio, the United States is restoring strength, securing prosperity, and standing up for American interests on the world stage,” Pigott said.

The announcement comes two months after the closure of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Trump administration’s cost-cutting reforms — a move that drew criticism from former US leaders and global health experts.