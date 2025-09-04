2027: Zamfara APC Dismisses Marafa’s One-Million-Votes Claim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has dismissed former Senator Kabiru Marafa’s claim that he could deny President Bola Tinubu one million votes in the 2027 elections.

In a statement by its state chairman of the party, Tukur Danfulani, the party said Marafa’s threat was baseless, describing him as “a rejected politician seeking relevance”.

It stated that the former lawmaker was voted out of the Senate in 2019 and “could not even win his constituency” in the 2023 elections.

The APC, in the statement, said that the party’s victory in Zamfara during the last presidential election was largely due to the influence of party leaders like the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and a former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, and not Marafa.

READ ALSO: Nothing Can Stop Tinubu From Winning Elections In 2027 — Jibrin

The party further alleged that Marafa’s recent outbursts stemmed from his frustration at losing elections and failing to secure appointments in President Tinubu’s administration.

“It is laughable that Marafa, who couldn’t win even his ward of Yandoton Daji or his Tsafe Local Government [Area], now boasts of reducing one million votes. From where will he get these votes, when Zamfara’s entire tally in 2023 wasn’t close to that figure?”

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded to a rejected politician like him, but since he mentioned the President in an uncivilized manner, we must set the records straight. Zamfara APC is united, formidable, and its recent victory in the Kaura Namoda South State Assembly bye-election proves that no amount of propaganda can distract us,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition has declared its interest in bringing Senator Marafa into its fold.

The coalition’s chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Sa’id, said the senator’s experience would be vital in strengthening the movement’s political base in Zamfara and beyond.

“We welcome him; the coalition welcomes everybody to the party. As you can see, we have several people here, some are from the APC, some are from LP, NRM and even some political parties that are not well known have joined us in this coalition,” Sa’id.

Marafa, a former APC chieftain, had on September 1, 2025, vowed to strip President Tinubu of at least one million votes in the 2027 general elections.

The former Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council in Zamfara State, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said, “Now, whether Mr President would win or not is a question of seeing, but I want to assure you something today.

“I am going to deduct one million votes out of Mr President’s votes that he got in 2023. Mark my words. 2027 is going to determine who is a featherweight,” Marafa said.