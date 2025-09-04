May Edochie Issues ₦1bn Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer

Popular Nigerian media star, May Edochie, has demanded the sum of ₦1 billion for damages from her former attorney, Emeka Ugwuonye, alleging that he engaged in “cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and making false publications” regarding her personal family affairs.

Actor Yul Edochie’s former wife, May, called Ugwuonye’s activities a “calculated attack on my reputation” in a cease-and-desist letter from her new legal team.

According to the letter, his frequent posts on the internet were made in a way that went beyond defamation, encouraging others to spread the harmful information and resulting in “severe and irreparable harm” to her business, reputation, and safety.

“Our Client has expressed deep displeasure and grave concern over your incessant public posts, cyberstalking and cyberbullying concerning her and her private family matters,” it reads in a part of the letter.

“These posts have been made in a tone and manner that transcend mere defamation, constituting ridicule, unwarranted and harmful behaviour, a calculated assault on her reputation, and have further imperilled her safety through malicious threats and demonstrably false allegations by you and at your behest.

“Your conduct has also instigated third parties to propagate your disturbing communications, thereby amplifying the damage and causing our client severe and irreparable harm.”

The media star also requested a retraction of the posts, a cease-and-desist undertaking, and a public apology across all social media platforms.

She requested that her former attorney, Ugwuonye to pay ₦1 billion as “damages for the malicious publications”.

The letter added that the demands must be met within 48 hours.

“Accordingly, we hereby demand that you, within forty-eight (48) hours of being in receipt of this notice,” it added.

“Cease and Desist from making or publishing any further defamatory or malicious statements against Client, whether directly or indirectly.

“Withdraw all posts or publications made by you, or caused to be made by you, concerning our Client on each and every medium used in perpetrating these defamatory and malicious acts.

“Issue a Clear and Public Apology and publish a full retraction of every derogatory statement you have made against our Client on all platforms where such statements were made.

“Furthermore, you are hereby demanded to make payment of the sum of N1,000,000,000.00 (One Billion Naira) as damages for the malicious publications made against our client.”

May took legal actions against her former lawyer following his withdrawal from May’s divorce case against her spouse in July.

When Ugwuonye recused himself from the case, he gave the excuse of “persistent bullying” from a faction of May’s followers known as “May Nation.”

In 2023, May filed for divorce from Yul, claiming N100 million in damages. In April 2022, the actor revealed Judy Austin as his second wife.