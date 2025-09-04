NCAA Grants Aerodrome Operational Permit To Gateway Airport

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued Nigeria’s first-ever Aerodrome Operational Permit (AOP) to the Ogun state-owned Gateway International Airport located in Ilisan-Iperu area of the state.

This historic approval makes the facility the first airport in the country to attain this certification under the NCAA’s enhanced regulatory framework.

In addition, the Instrument Landing System/Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME) installed on Runway 23 of the Gateway International Airport has been declared “totally satisfactory in all respects” and cleared for unrestricted use after a successful flight inspection conducted by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on September 4, 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tayo Mabeweje, the Senior Special Assistant, Media, to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Governor Abiodun described the milestone as a validation of his administration’s vision to make Ogun State a hub for commerce, investment, and global connectivity.

“This achievement is not just for Ogun State but for Nigeria as a whole. The Gateway International Airport is a symbol of progress and a new benchmark for aviation infrastructure,” he said.

The certifications position the Gateway International Airport as a game-changer in Nigeria’s aviation sector, promising safer and more reliable operations, direct international market access for farmers, job opportunities for youths, and reduced congestion at Lagos airports, the state read.

With these approvals, the statement says Ogun State has firmly established itself as a leader in aviation development, setting new standards for infrastructure, safety, and global competitiveness.