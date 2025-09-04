North-East Govs Meet Tinubu, Seek Oil Exploration, Completion Of Projects

North-East governors have called on President Bola Tinubu to complete ongoing road projects and build critical roads connecting the six states of the zone.

The governors, led by Babagana Zulum of Borno State, made the call during a meeting with the President on Wednesday.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, focused on critical issues affecting the region, including urgent completion of 17 vital road projects and the resumption of oil exploration in the frontier wells, particularly the Kolmani and Lake Chad wells.

Other governors in attendance included Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Bala Muhammad of Bauchi, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, and Agbu Keffas of Taraba.

They are the Kano-Maiduguri Road, Port Harcourt-Jos-Bauchi-Maiduguri Railway line, Bama-Mubi-Yola Road, Wukari-Jalingo-Yola Road, Duguri-Mansur Road (NNPC Project Ongoing), Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Damaturu Road, Damaturu-Geidam Road, Bauchi-Ningi-Nasaru-Babaldo Road, and Gombe-Potiskum, Damaturu-Biu Roads.

Others include Alkaleri-Futuk Road, Maiduguri-Damboa-Yola Road, Gombe-Dukku-Darazo Road, Biu-Gombe Road, Ibi-Shamdam Road, Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga Road, and Maiduguri-Ngala-Bama-Banki Road.

Governor Zulum, who is also the Chairman of the North-East Governors’ Forum, commended the President for the commitment to restoring peace within the northeast.

“We thank you for fostering peace and stability within the sub-region and continuing with the initiative of your predecessor in sustaining the fight against insurgency,” stated.

He assured the president of their commitment to his administration’s initiative on training of manpower and providing technology with a view to reversing the insecurity facing the North-East.

“We are fully aligning with Mr. President’s good initiative of training of manpower and providing technology with a view to reversing the ugly trend in the forest, thereby reducing the insurgency and promoting agricultural development in alignment with the renewed hope agenda on food security,” Zulum said.

He added, “Mr President, the North-East governors hold you in high esteem and all of us have resolved to partner with you in your determination to provide good governance for Nigeria with a view to leaving behind lasting legacies and landmarks for the country.”

Responding, President Tinubu acknowledged the governors’ concerns and assured them of his administration’s commitment to addressing the developmental needs of the region.