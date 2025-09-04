Rivers Traditional Rulers Back Tinubu On HYPREP Board Appointment, Others

The Khana Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Council of Rivers State has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent appointments of Ogoni indigenes into key national positions, including the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) Board of Trustees.

The position was made known during a press briefing held in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, where the council described the appointments as a reflection of the wishes of the people.

In a communiqué signed by the Chairman of the Council, His Royal Majesty Swano Lumani, the royal fathers said, “We give full backing to Mr. Deeyah’s appointment as Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ogoni Trust Fund (HYPREP). The President is the head of the executive arm of government and has the constitutional right to make such appointments.”

They commended the President for establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland and appointing Professor Don Baridam as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

“We thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for establishing the Federal University of Environmental and Technology in Ogoniland,” the communiqué read.

The council also congratulated Bariere Thomas on his election as the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area and urged him and the newly elected councillors to run an inclusive government.

“We enjoin the Chairman and councillors to see their election as a service to the entire Khana people, not minding political differences,” they said.

The traditional rulers condemned sustained media attacks on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah, and other Ogoni leaders, warning that such actions would attract sanctions from the council.

Reaffirming their support, the Khana Traditional Rulers’ Council said the President’s decisions represent inclusiveness and a step towards development in Ogoniland.