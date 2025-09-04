Troops Kill 13 ISWAP Terrorists, Recover Arms In Borno

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai have again demonstrated resilience in the face of the adversary, neutralising 13 Boko Haram insurgents in a failed ambush/Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the troops’ convoy at Kareto, Borno State.

The failed ambush occurred on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, while the troops were providing escort to humanitarian trucks along road Gubio-Damasak. The terrorists, during the failed operation, detonated two command IEDs, followed by a high volume of fire.

However, the gallant troops swiftly took position and professionally suppressed the insurgents with overwhelming firepower, eliminating 13 insurgents instantly, while others scampered in disarray.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill 13 Suspected Bandits In Benue, Plateau States

The determined troops who further engaged the terrorists in pursuit, exploited the area, and recovered eight AK-47 rifles, ten AK-47 rifle magazines, and a large cache of 7.62 mm ammunition.

Other items recovered include, camel bag and several rolls of detonating cord wires for making IEDs.

Unfortunately, a soldier was slightly wounded in action but is stable. Four MRAP tyres were damaged while two of the trucks were engulfed in flames during the encounter.

The troops have sustained deliberate operations in the general area to deny the terrorists freedom of action while continuing with the humanitarian operations of providing security to the relief materials, which have since been secured and moved to Damasak.

Meanwhile, as part of renewed determination to end the attacks on innocent civilians and communities within the Joint Operations Area (JOA), troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) have responded to a distress call on the movement of militias to attack communities in Fann District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Major Samson Zhakor, during the operation, troops laid an ambush and intercepted an armed militia at Kaskra in Ropp District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

The militia was arrested in possession of one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine and 11 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

Zhakor explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militia was mobilised from a nearby community to launch attacks on communities under Nding Village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

The suspect is in custody, undergoing interrogation for information to aid follow-up operations.