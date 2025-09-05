2027: I Am Committed To Sending Tinubu Out Of Office, Says Tambuwal

A former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is determined to work for the defeat of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Tambuwal, a member of the opposition coalition described the plan to oust Tinubu’s government as a “national consensus”.

“I am fully involved in a process — democratically and lawfully — that will end, by the grace of God, in sending this government out of office,”

“With the help of God and Nigeria, we will send these people out of office,” the former speaker of the House of Representatives said, dismissing claims that the coalition is a pro-northern Nigeria agenda to remove President Tinubu come 2027.

“It is a national consensus. Is Peter Obi from Northern Nigeria? Is Aregbesola not from Osun State?” he said, arguing that “there should be a change of guards in Aso Rock through a constitutional democratic process on May 29th, 2027”.

He accused the government of failing Nigerians in delivering the dividends of democracy to the citizens, downplaying the perceived power of incumbency by the Tinubu government.

READ ALSO: APC, Tinubu Involved In Destabilising Opposition Parties —Tambuwal

“It is not cast in stone that he may not lose in 2027. Every effort being made to make it as if he is invisible – that Bola Tinubu cannot be defeated — is rubbish,” the former governor said.

“He can be defeated. I believe so and I am working along with the coalition leaders to do that in the interest of the country. It is not about Bola Tinubu. It is about the way he is running the country.”

A few months ago, some political heavyweights including ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi; ex-Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola; ex-Senate President David Mark; former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, among others floated the coalition.

They vowed to unseat Tinubu when Nigerians go to the polls in 2027 but the APC has laughed off the move.