Govs Preach Sacrifice As Nigerians Mark Eid-Ul-Mawlid

As Nigerians join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Eid-ul-Mawlid, state governors have called on the citizens to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice, love, tolerance, and compassion that Prophet Muhammad is known for.

The Eid-ul-Maulud celebration is in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, extended his felicitations to all Muslims in Adamawa State and beyond on the occasion.

He urged Muslims to uphold and embody the Prophet’s timeless virtues of peace, kindness, humility, and selflessness, especially in their daily interactions.

“May this celebration bring peace, happiness, and blessings to all. As we reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on tolerance, sacrifice, and peaceful coexistence, let us strive to emulate his virtues and work towards a brighter future for our state and nation,” he stated.

Fintiri called on all Adamawa residents to keep faith with the new thinking of his administration aimed at making a positive difference in the lives of the people.

He also advised the Muslim Ummah to seize this spiritual moment to pray for enduring peace, love, and unity in the collective pursuit of building a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

His Anambra State counterpart, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, described the celebration as a significant occasion and an opportunity for reflection on the values the Prophet embodied.

He observed that the Prophet Muhammad in his teachings preached unity, kindness, and respect for all, regardless of faith or background, thus reminding the Muslim community in this season to embrace the principles of tolerance, understanding, and harmony for a better society. He said the government was committed to promoting an inclusive environment for all residents to co-exist peacefully, no matter their faith.

“Governor Soludo congratulates all Muslims in Anambra and Nigeria on this happy occasion, praying that this Eid el Maulud brings joy, peace, and prosperity to Nigeria as we all enjoy a blessed and fulfilling celebration,” a statement by Soludo’s spokesman, Christian Aburime, partly read.

Similarly, the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, reminded Muslims that “Eid al-Maulud is a time for reflection, renewal of faith, and reaffirmation of our commitment to the principles of love, peace, and compassion that Prophet Muhammad exemplified”.

“As we celebrate this noble event, let us unite in prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity in our dear Ebonyi State in particular and the country in general,” a statement by his spokesman, Monday Uzor, partly read on Friday.

“I urge everyone to observe the festivities with humility, charity, and brotherhood, following the noble traditions of our faith,” the governor added.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to pursue policies and programmes that would improve the well-being of residents of the State without sentiment.

While commending Muslims in the state for their peaceful coexistence, he urged them to continue to contribute their quota to the progress of Ebonyi.

On his part, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, urged the Muslim community to remain committed to the path of guidance, shun bitter partisanships, unite for a greater cause, and shine the light of Islam to the rest of the world.

“As humans with varying experiences and perspectives, it is perfectly in order if we don’t agree on all things every time; yet, that should not make us enemies, disrespect ourselves, or deter us from prioritising things that matter to our collective humanity.

“We should not allow our spectrum of opinions on whatever topic, legitimate as they may be, to tear us apart to the detriment of the message of Muhammad, the governor said in a statement on Friday.

Similarly, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, urged Muslims to let the lessons of the Prophet’s life guide their daily conduct, promoting harmony and peaceful co-existence in our communitiese.

“This sacred occasion reminds us of the Prophet’s enduring example, his humility, his courage in the face of adversity, compassion for the less privileged, and commitment to justice, truth, and peace. These virtues are not only timeless but also deeply needed in our nation and our state today, Mbah said.