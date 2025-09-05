NBA Sues IGP Egbetokun Over Tinted Glass Permit Policy

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over the tinted glass permit policy, labelling the move as illegal.

In April 2025, the IGP introduced a policy, instructing the public to apply for and get annual motor tinted glass permits from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for a stipulated amount.

A platform was launched for the application to be processed.

However, during the National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association at its pre-conference NEC meeting held on August 23, 2025, the association said it would challenge the legality of the Nigeria Police Force tinted permit policy in court.

It described the move as a violation of the rights of the citizens and has “raised several other genuine concerns including the validity of the Motor Tinted Glass (Prohibition) Act (Decree 1991), a military-era law under which the Police has sought refuge”.

“Against the above backdrop, the Nigerian Bar Association, through its Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL) has on Wednesday September 2, 2025 instituted a public interest action before the Federal High Court, Abuja in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/182/2025 between the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Bar Association v. The Inspector General of Police & Anor essentially challenging the legality of the tinted glass permit policy,” the NBA wrote in a statement released on Friday.

“The NBA-SPIDEL under the leadership of its Transition Committee Chairman, Paul Ananaba, SAN and the Section’s Public Interest Litigation Committee chaired by Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun, SAN, whose proactive efforts were responsible for the accomplishment of this task, has been directed to pursue this litigation to a logical conclusion,” the associated stated.

