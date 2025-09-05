Police Arrest Woman In Kogi, Recover Firearms

The Kogi State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old woman at a lodge in Oguda village, Okene, after she was found to be in possession of illegal firearms.

The command, in a statement on Friday, said its operatives attached to the Okene division during an intelligence-led raid operation, arrested the suspect identified as one Charity Williams, following a tip-off.

The police said they recovered one locally made Beretta pistol, the sum of N2,047,300, six rounds of 9mm live ammunition, hard drugs, an axe, and four phones.

The Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, in the statement, explained that the security agency had gathered that a suspected criminal was sighted in Yuwander lodge, alleged to be a suspected criminal hideout at Oguda village, Okene.

He stated that the police swung into action and raided the lodge, noting that upon searching one of the rooms, which was booked by one Christopher Christopher Kadiri, the female suspect was arrested and the exhibits were recovered from the room.

The spokesman said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the suspect at large, while the investigation was ongoing.

In another development, policemen attached to the Ofu division recovered one locally made barrel gun at Ogbakpedo village located along the Itobe-Ayigba Road.

The spokesman said the recovery was made possible through a tip-off, alerting the police that some persons suspected to be kidnappers were sighted in the bush.

He added that on sighting a police patrol team, the suspects fled while a search of the area led to the recovery of one locally made barrel gun, a cutlass, and a mobile phone, among others.