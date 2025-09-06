Israel Army Urges Gaza City Residents To Leave For ‘Humanitarian Zone’

The Israeli army urged Gaza City residents to leave for a “humanitarian zone” in the south on Saturday ahead of a planned offensive to capture the territory’s largest urban centre.
In a message to the city’s residents posted on social media, army spokesman Avichay Adraee said: “Take this opportunity to move early to the (Al-Mawasi) humanitarian zone and join the thousands of people who have already gone there.”
Israeli troops conduct a raid in Nablus city in the occupied West Bank on August 27, 2025. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Enav Zangauker (R), mother of kidnapped Israeli Matan Zangauker, cries by a fake coffin during an anti-government protest calling for action to secure the release of Israeli hostages held captive since the October 7, 2023 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants on Israel and a ceasefire, in front of the defence ministry in Tel Aviv on August 12, 2025, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Mourners march with the bodies of the Al Jazeera journalists who were killed in an overnight Israeli strike on their tent in Gaza City, from Al-Shifa hospital to their burial at the Sheikh Radwan cemetery in Gaza City on August 11, 2025. Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera said on August 11, that five of its journalists were killed in an Israeli strike. Al Jazeera said five had been killed: correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh along with camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
Smoke plumes rise from Israeli bombardment in Bureij in the central Gaza Strip on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
AFP