Israel Army Urges Gaza City Residents To Leave For ‘Humanitarian Zone’

The Israeli army urged Gaza City residents to leave for a “humanitarian zone” in the south on Saturday ahead of a planned offensive to capture the territory’s largest urban centre.

In a message to the city’s residents posted on social media, army spokesman Avichay Adraee said: “Take this opportunity to move early to the (Al-Mawasi) humanitarian zone and join the thousands of people who have already gone there.”

AFP