UPDATED: Ekong Dropped As Osimhen, Lookman Lead Nigeria’s Attack Vs Rwanda

Captain William Troost-Ekong has been dropped to the bench while Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen will lead the line for Nigeria’s crunch 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda.

The lineup shared on the team’s official social media handle showed that Coach Eric Chelle instead trusted new boy Benjamin Frederick. The 20-year-old FCV Dender EH defender will pair with Calvin Bassey in the heart of Nigeria’s defence at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

A former Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, will captain the team against the Amavubis. Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi will partner with him in anchoring the team’s midfield.

Your #SuperEagles to face Rwanda ©️ Ndidi leads the side

️ Frederick & Bassey hold it down in defense

Osimhen x Lookman spearhead the attack#Naija4theWin #SoarSuperEagles #NGARWA pic.twitter.com/ZWKKfYzMGn Advertisement — Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 6, 2025

First-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, retains his space in the team after an injury scare, while Simon Moses will support Osimhen and Lookman in the attack.

Nigeria must win to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive, having managed only seven points in six games so far played in the qualification race for the competition scheduled to take place in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Nigeria’s Starting Lineup vs Rwanda

Below is the Super Eagles starting team for the game against Rwanda: Stanley Nwabali, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Fredrick, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi (C), Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka; Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen.