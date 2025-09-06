Seven Feared Killed, Others Injured As Police Repel Bandits In Katsina

At least seven persons were reportedly killed when some suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons attacked Magajin Wando village in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Danmusa, confirmed the tragic incident in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the incident occurred last night, between 11:00 p.m. and midnight.

He preliminary findings indicated that the ambush was carried out by the same group of criminals on the move to avenge some of their members killed in the Magaji Wando Community during the repel by the Community Watch Corps.

During the attack, many residents of the community, on their way to the hospital, were said to have also been injured during the ambush by the hoodlums.

He commended members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps for their swift and courageous intervention, and for preventing what he said could have been a far more devastating outcome for the community.

Danmusa restated the government’s commitment to intensifying security operations across the state, and pledged its determination to continue to work closely with the military, police, and other security agencies to track down and dismantle the criminal networks behind the attacks.

He extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

He called on residents to remain vigilant and promptly share any useful information with security agencies to support ongoing operations.

“In the immediate aftermath, those who sustained injury during the attack were evacuated. However, they were ambushed on their way to the hospital by the same group that had divided itself. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, their vehicle being riddled with bullets, the Community Watch Corps fought bravely, escaped the ambush, and returned to safety, and CWC vehicle was burnt during the ambush by the bandits.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the ambush was carried out by the same group of criminals, who moved to avenge so many of their members who were killed in the Magaji Wando Community during the repel by the Community Watch Corps.

“The Katsina State Government, through the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, commends the bravery and sacrifice of the Community Watch Corps for their prompt response and their continued commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities under very dangerous conditions.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the quick recovery of the injured.

“The government remains resolute in its commitment to intensify security operations across the state. We will continue to work closely with the military, police, and other security agencies to track down and dismantle the criminal networks behind these attacks.

“We call on residents to remain vigilant and promptly share any useful information with security agencies to support ongoing operations. Together with the courage of our security forces and the resilience of our people. We will defeat these enemies of peace and restore lasting security across Katsina State”, the statement added.