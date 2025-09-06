VIDEO: [2026WCQ] Rwanda Coach Amrouche Questions Officiating In Defeat To Nigeria

Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche has raised questions over the officiating in his team’s loss to Nigeria in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Wolves striker, Tolu Arokodare, volleyed home on Saturday to give Nigeria all three points at stake in the must-win encounter.

Speaking in a press conference after the game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Amrouche argued that the officiating could have been better but congratulated Nigeria for the victory.

Watch his interview below: