FG Urges NUPENG To Shelve Strike, Holds Conciliation Meeting Monday

The Federal Government has called on the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to reconsider its decision to initiate a nationwide strike starting Monday, September 8, 2025.

The dispute centres around the Dangote Group’s policy that allegedly restrains its employees from associating unions in the industry.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made the call in a statement signed by the head of information in the ministry, Patience Onuobia.

He also appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to retract the red alert it issued, which urged its affiliate unions to prepare for a nationwide strike in support of the petroleum workers protesting what they describe as the Dangote Group’s anti-worker and anti-union practices.

The minister stated that, with the ministry’s ongoing intervention in the matter, all unions involved should postpone any plans to disrupt the petroleum sector.

This, he said, was aimed at preserving stability in the vital part of Nigeria’s economy.

Dingyadi stated, “I have invited all the parties for a conciliation meeting tomorrow, Monday, September 8, 2025. Since I have intervened, I plead with NUPENG to rescind their decision to shut down the petroleum sector from tomorrow.

“I also appeal to the NLC to withdraw the red alert it issued to its affiliate unions to be on standby for a nationwide strike in solidarity with NUPENG. The petroleum sector is very important to this country. It constitutes the core of the country’s economy.

“A strike in the petroleum sector, even for just a day, will have an adverse consequential impact on the economy. It will not only lead to heavy revenue losses by the country, running into billions of naira, but also cause untold hardship and difficulties for Nigerians.

“Hence, I plead with the unions to give peace a chance. I assure them that this matter will be resolved amicably to the satisfaction of all the parties involved.”

Dingyadi also assured Nigerians that the dispute would be resolved harmoniously to ensure that no disruption occurred in the petroleum sector, which is vital to the Nigerian economy.

On Friday, NUPENG announced that its members would cease work and begin seeking alternative employment starting September 8.

The union stated that the action was a direct response to Dangote Refinery’s alleged efforts to bar its compressed natural gas (CNG) tanker drivers from affiliating with labour unions.

Both the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA) have declared their refusal to participate in the planned strike organised by NUPENG.

But despite opposition from the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA), NUPENG on Sunday reaffirmed its commitment to proceed with the planned industrial action.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has backed NUPENG’s proposed strike, asserting that the Dangote Group’s policy violated Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, Section 12 of the Trade Union Act, and Article 10 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

He added that the policy breached several international agreements Nigeria has ratified, including the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention (1948, No. 87), the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention (1949, No. 98) of the International Labour Organisation, as well as the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.