Giorgio Armani To Be Buried Monday In Private Ceremony

The Armani company told AFP that its shops in Italy would close on Monday afternoon as a sign of respect.

Updated September 7, 2025
(FILES) Italian designer Giorgio Armani greets the audience during his Giorgio Armani Prive show during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)

  

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died aged 91, will be buried on Monday in a private family ceremony in a village near Milan, local officials said.

Thousands filed past his coffin over the weekend, on display next to the headquarters of his multi-billion-euro lifestyle company in Milan.

 

Italian carabinieri stand guard as the hearse carrying the coffin of late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani leaves the Armani Theatre, in Milan, on September 7, 2025. Giorgio Armani died on September 4, 2025, at 91. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

 

Armani, who died last Thursday, will be buried in the medieval village of Rivalta south of Milan, where his mother is also interred, the local association for the castles in the region said on Sunday.

Security will be deployed to “ensure the privacy of the funeral,” scheduled for mid-afternoon, the association said on social media.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala also announced a day of mourning in his city on Monday.

 

Armani’s security staff members lined up outside the Armani Theatre, where late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani lies in state, in Milan on September 7, 2025. Giorgio Armani died on September 4, 2025, at 91. (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP)

 

The Armani company told AFP that its shops in Italy would close on Monday afternoon as a sign of respect.

Hollywood stars, politicians, and sports figures have been paying tribute to the fashion legend since his death.

 

 

