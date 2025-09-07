Giorgio Armani To Be Buried Monday In Private Ceremony

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died aged 91, will be buried on Monday in a private family ceremony in a village near Milan, local officials said.

Thousands filed past his coffin over the weekend, on display next to the headquarters of his multi-billion-euro lifestyle company in Milan.

Armani, who died last Thursday, will be buried in the medieval village of Rivalta south of Milan, where his mother is also interred, the local association for the castles in the region said on Sunday.

Security will be deployed to “ensure the privacy of the funeral,” scheduled for mid-afternoon, the association said on social media.

READ ALSO: Italian Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala also announced a day of mourning in his city on Monday.

The Armani company told AFP that its shops in Italy would close on Monday afternoon as a sign of respect.

Hollywood stars, politicians, and sports figures have been paying tribute to the fashion legend since his death.

AFP