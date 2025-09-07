Kebbi Communities Cry Out Over Violence, Sue Mining Firm

A group of community leaders and residents from the Warra District in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State have filed a direct criminal complaint against ElTahdam Exploration Limited and its Director of Operations, Abdulhakeem Nuhu, over allegations of criminal conspiracy, disturbance of public peace, and inciting disturbance.

The complaint, filed under Section 105(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (2021) of Kebbi State and the inherent jurisdiction of the court, accuses the defendants of violating Sections 60(2), 76, and 79(1) of the Kebbi State Penal Code Law, 2021.

According to court documents obtained by our reporter, the complaint was brought by 27 individuals including village heads, religious leaders, and concerned residents from the communities of Libata, Kabirba, and Kwanga, all located within the Warra District.

The complainants allege that in 2024, representatives of ElTahdam Exploration Limited, led by Mr. Nuhu, entered their communities without proper consultation, engagement, or consent. The company’s presence and activities reportedly sparked tensions and unrest among local residents.

The case was filed by a legal team comprising Y.B. Aminu Esq., T.I. Mukoshy Esq., and B.A. Idris Esq., on behalf of the affected community members. They are seeking the issuance of a criminal summons against the company and its director.

The court filing further claims that the defendants’ actions have caused confusion and anxiety, particularly among the youth, raising concerns about the possibility of violent clashes.

“The disciplined members of the communities have now started responding, and the chances of physical combat between uninformed children of the landowners and the general public are increasing,” the filing warned, urging urgent court intervention.

In response to the complaint, the Chief Magistrate Court I has extended an interim injunction restraining Abdulhakeem Nuhu and ElTahdam Exploration Limited from entering the disputed communities within the Warra District.

During the latest court sitting, the defendants were notably absent. Counsel for the complainants requested an adjournment in the interest of justice and also sought an extension of the existing restraining order originally issued on August 6, 2025.

The court granted the application and confirmed that the interim injunction intended to preserve the status quo and prevent further disruption will remain in effect until September 16, 2025.

The matter has been adjourned to September 15, 2025, for the arraignment of the defendants.