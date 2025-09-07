PETROAN Set For Nationwide Shutdown Over Alleged Monopoly

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has announced plans to suspend the lifting and dispensing of petroleum products for three days beginning from Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

The association’s National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, disclosed this in Abuja.

According to a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Obele, the association said the action would be effective at midnight on Tuesday if the consultations expected to be held from Sunday through Monday failed.

It said the three-day shutdown was aimed at resisting monopolistic practices in the petroleum downstream sector and safeguarding workers’ rights.

PETROAN noted that the action would be peaceful and lawful, restating its commitment to price stability and a productive industry.

Gillis-Harry, in the statement, urged President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), the Group Chief Executive of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) chief executive, and security heads to urgently intervene to avert hardship on Nigerians.

The PETROAN president warned that the aggressive business approach of Dangote Refinery could force private depot owners, modular refineries, marketers, and transport operators out of business, creating mass unemployment and worsening economic conditions.

He likened the development to the cement industry’s experience, urging Nigerians to remain vigilant against monopolistic dominance.

He said a 120-man compliance team has been set up to ensure safety at member outlets during the industrial action.

The association reiterated its commitment to working with stakeholders to promote healthy competition in the oil and gas sector, which it says is vital to protecting jobs, stabilising prices, and sustaining Nigeria’s economy.

The statement partly read, “In a bid to mediate on the proposed shutdown, PETROAN held an emergency ordinary national general meeting, where it resolved to hold consultations on Sunday and Monday. In the event of no fruitful outcome, the PETROAN Congress agreed not to sack any employee who participates at all retail outlets nationwide by the early hours of Tuesday.

“To enforce this decision, a 120-man compliance team will be mobilized as watchdogs to ensure the safety of our members’ facilities. As a critical player amongst stakeholders, PETROAN will join other stakeholders in ensuring healthy competition in the oil and gas sector of Nigeria. This collaborative effort aims to promote a conducive environment for workers, foster sector growth, and ultimately benefit the Nigerian economy.”