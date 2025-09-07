Police Alert Commuters As Kano Bridge Collapses After Heavy Rain

A critical transport link connecting Kano to several Nigerian states has been severed following the collapse of the Yaryasa Bridge in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, triggering major travel disruptions and safety concerns.

The bridge, which serves as a vital gateway to Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Nigeria’s southeastern states, gave way after days of torrential rainfall.

Authorities say the structural failure has brought traffic to a standstill and poses a serious risk to road users.

The Kano State Police Command confirmed the incident in an emergency advisory, urging commuters to avoid the area and follow rerouted traffic channels.

“This is not just a local bridge — it’s a strategic link between Kano and several regions of the country.

“We have cordoned off the area completely, and no vehicle will be allowed near the collapsed site for safety reasons,” said the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on Saturday.

Emergency Response

The police, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), and transport union officials, have mobilised teams to manage traffic and assist affected commuters.

Barricades and warning signs have been erected, and alternative routes are being enforced with the assistance of the motor traffic division officers.

“We understand the inconvenience this causes, but safety must come first. We urge the public to be patient, cooperate with our officers, and strictly follow detour instructions,” said Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

The collapse has disrupted not only local movement but also long-distance commercial transportation across Northern and Eastern Nigeria.

Dozens of commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks have been diverted, and businesses reliant on interstate movement are already counting the cost.

“I was on my way to Makurdi with agricultural produce when we were turned back. It means delays, losses, and extra fuel costs — but risking our lives is not an option,” a truck driver, Auwalu Musa, said.

Local residents say the bridge had shown signs of deterioration for months, raising questions about infrastructure maintenance and state response to seasonal flooding.

“We’ve complained several times about erosion near the bridge. Maybe now something will be done,” said Halima Yunusa, a resident of Yaryasa village.

While the police have managed the immediate safety concerns, attention is now turning to the government for a swift engineering response and long-term reconstruction.

“We are in close coordination with emergency services and the Ministry of Works. Updates will be communicated to the public as more assessments are carried out,” CP Bakori assured.

In the meantime, motorists have been advised to use alternative routes through Garko and Sumaila and stay informed through official channels.

They were also urged not to ignore barricades or attempt to cross the affected area, as lives have been lost in similar incidents in the past due to impatience and disregard for safety advisories.