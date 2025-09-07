‘Senseless Violence,’ Atiku Condemns Borno Attack, Seeks End To Killings

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the Boko Haram attack in Borno State, which left five soldiers and 58 civilians killed in Daral-Jamal, a community along the Bama-Banki Road in the Sambisa Forest.

In a statement on Sunday, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate described the attack as senseless violence, seeking an end to the killings.

He commiserated with the families of the victims of the attack as well as the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of scores of people, including gallant soldiers, in the recent Boko Haram attack on Darajamal, Borno State. This senseless violence is a painful reminder of the heavy price our people continue to pay in the face of terror,” he said in a statement on X.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families, the resilient people of Borno, and Governor Zulum, whose swift compassion in visiting the affected community is commendable. May Almighty Allah grant the departed Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort their loved ones.

He said that Nigeria must confront the menace with renewed determination.

“As a nation, we must rise to confront this menace with unity and renewed resolve. The sacrifices of our soldiers and civilians must inspire stronger community security, deeper collaboration, and unwavering commitment to peace,” he added.

The insurgents, in the fresh attack, also burnt down over 20 houses, vehicles, foodstuffs, and other valuables belonging to the resettled Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Governor Zulum, last Saturday, visited the community to console the families of the 63 people killed by the insurgents.

He expressed grief and condemned the brutal attack.

Similarly, the United Nations (UN) condemned the attack.

In a statement, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Fall, asked the Nigerian authorities to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

He also commiserated with the families of the victims of the attack.