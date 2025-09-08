FCT Resident Doctors Commence Seven-Day Warning Strike

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCT), has commenced its seven-day warning strike.

ARD-FCT President, Dr George Ebong, made the announcement in Abuja, saying the decision followed resolutions reached at the end of its emergency general meeting held on Friday, September 5.

He said the decision is hinged on the attitude of the FCT Administration, despite rounds of extensive dialogue in addressing persistent and unresolved issues affecting the association.

Some of the issues raised by the association include lack of manpower, the psychological impact of long working hours on doctors which has resulted in the death of a doctor recently in Port Harcourt, unpaid salaries and unexplained deductions.

He stated there has not been any employment since 2011.

The resident doctors described the FCT health system as a long-standing systemic failure requiring comprehensive and immediate reform.

Ebong stressed that doctors in the FCT were under immense pressure, frequently covering multiple departments.

READ ALSO: FCT Resident Doctors Ask FG To Address Challenges In Health Sector

He called on the Federal Government to urgently address rising challenges in the health sector, warning that continued neglect could cause systemic collapse.

Other demands include the poor working conditions, particularly the emergency and consulting rooms and cited a case where a nurse was killed by snake bite in the Abaji General Hospital.

He said the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has been notified severally of the issues affecting doctors but has allegedly turned a blind eye.

He called on the FCT administration to declare a state of emergency on the 14 district and general hospitals in the FCT, adding that the seven-day warning strike will be uninterrupted.

He warned that if after seven days the issues raised are not resolved, the doctors will embark on an indefinite strike.

Ebong further advised that decision-making must include frontline health professionals.

To underscore the urgency, the association gave the FCT administration a one-week deadline to begin meaningful reforms, especially on staffing and welfare, warning of a one-week warning strike if unmet.

Talks Ongoing: FG

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Isaq Salako, has expressed confidence that the Federal Government’s ongoing talks with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will prevent the strike.

“The National Association of Resident Doctors has issued an ultimatum, but I believe with the level of conversation ongoing, we had a meeting on Monday; we are making progress,” he said during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to him, the main issue is the outstanding residency training allowance, about 40 per cent of which for 2025 is yet to be paid.

He, however, assured that discussions are underway to resolve the matter.

When asked if the government could guarantee a resolution before the ultimatum expires, Salako added, “That is my hope, and that is what we are working on.”