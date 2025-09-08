Darajamal Attack: Shettima Assures Of Enhanced Military Operations Against Terrorists

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured of enhanced military operations against terrorists across the country, saying the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is investing massively in military hardware.

He stated this in a condolence message issued on Monday for victims of the recent attack at the Darajamal community in the Bama local government area of Borno state.

Shettima expressed deep condolences to the government and people of Borno State over the incident that claimed the lives of civilians and military personnel.

The Vice President reiterated President Tinubu’s directive to the Armed Forces to review security operations, including the deployment of advanced military hardware and surveillance equipment to eliminate terrorist groups across the country.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, Vice President Shettima described the incident as a profound loss to both the state and the nation.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the people of Borno State, and the Nigerian military over the tragic loss of our compatriots. These deaths have left the entire nation in collective grief, but we are confident that justice will be served for the bereaved families,” the Vice President stated.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi Won’t Be Given LP’s Ticket In 2027 — Abayomi Arabambi

Shettima expressed confidence in the Armed Forces’ capacity to overcome the security challenges facing the state, citing President Tinubu’s approval for the acquisition of additional drones and his directive for all security agencies to intensify and review their operational strategies.

The Vice President highlighted the federal government’s consideration of establishing state police, emphasising President Tinubu’s position that security challenges in some Nigerian states require specialised units that understand local terrain, culture, and can effectively network at the grassroots level.

He offered prayers for the bereaved families and assured both the state government and affected families of continued federal government support in addressing the security situation.