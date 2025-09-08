El-Rufai Petitions PSC Over Alleged Misconduct In Kaduna Command

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC) over what he described as unprofessional conduct and violations of the Police Act by officers of the Kaduna State Police Command.

In the petition, El-Rufai stressed the importance of accountability within the force, noting that the PSC must be consistently informed of misconduct that undermines public confidence.

“I am writing out of concern that the Nigerian Police, warts and all, is the only frontline law enforcement institution that we have.

“The duty of all citizens is not only to support it at every level, but also to ensure that the Commission is provided opportunities to deliver on its regulatory powers to enforce discipline and promote sound and ethical conduct by all police officers at all times.

“This laudable goal can only be attained if the Commission’s attention is continuously drawn to any egregious conduct of some bad eggs that serve interests other than those conferred by law in Section 4 of the Police Act, 2020.

“Such conduct thereby negatively affects the image of the Police and undermines public confidence in its leadership,” he stated.

El-Rufai noted that he had earlier raised similar concerns in a petition to the Inspector-General of Police regarding “egregiously unlawful acts” allegedly carried out by some officers.

He said this was since the assumption of duty by the Kaduna Police Commissioner, Rabiu Muhammad, on 30 December 2024.

He urged the PSC to conduct an “immediate, impartial, and exhaustive” investigation into the matter.

Police Summons

His petition comes against the backdrop of a police summons issued to him and other leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State.

The Kaduna Police Command had invited El-Rufai to appear before it over allegations of criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, mischief, and causing grievous hurt.

The invitation, signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of criminal investigation, Zubairu Abdullahi, also listed other party leaders.

“This Department is currently investigating the above-mentioned case involving the following members of your party. You are requested to come along with them to SCID to clarify allegations reported against them by the complainants on 8th September, 2025,” the letter read in part.

However, some ADC members said they had not received any formal summons and only became aware of it through social media reports.

Inauguration Disruption

The summons followed violent clashes on 30 August, when suspected thugs attacked the inauguration of a transition committee formed by a coalition of opposition parties under the ADC in Kaduna.

Armed with cutlasses, clubs, and stones, the attackers injured participants and vandalised property, though the inauguration went ahead under tense conditions.

The coalition includes members of an All Progressives Congress (APC) faction opposed to the state leadership, alongside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Labour Party (LP), and the ADC.

The Kaduna State Police Command, however, blamed El-Rufai for the disruption, accusing him of failing to notify security agencies about the event despite prior warnings.

Its spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the police viewed this omission as a breach of public order.

Meanwhile, the ADC has accused the Federal Government of using security operatives to intimidate the opposition.

In a statement on Friday, party spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi faulted the police summons on El-Rufai and other ADC leaders, as well as an attack on the convoy of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The party alleged that the police actions form part of a “coordinated effort to stifle opposition politics” in states where the ruling party feels threatened by the ADC’s rising influence.

El-Rufai himself has also recently accused the government of “empowering bandits” by paying them allowances and sending them food supplies “in the name of non-kinetic measures,” which he described as a “kiss-the-bandits policy.”