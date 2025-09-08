Macron Scrambles To Find New PM After Bayrou Ouster

President Emmanuel Macron will accept the resignation of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Tuesday after his government was ejected in a confidence vote, with the French leader rushing to find a successor and stave off a new political crisis.

On Monday, Bayrou suffered a crushing loss in a confidence vote he had himself called, plunging France into fresh uncertainty and leaving Macron with the task of finding the seventh premier of his mandate.

The French presidency said in a statement that Macron “took note” of the outcome and said he would name a new premier “in the next days”, ending any remaining speculation that the president could instead call snap elections.

Macron will meet Bayrou on Tuesday “to accept the resignation of his government”, it added.

READ ALSO: French Govt Collapses As MPs Oust Prime Minister

Precisely when the new premier could be named remains unclear, with a source close to Macron saying an appointment as early as Tuesday was possible and a presidential address also not ruled out.

Bayrou had blindsided even his allies by calling a confidence vote to end a lengthy standoff over his austerity budget, which foresaw almost 44 billion euros ($52 billion) of cost savings to reduce France’s debt pile.

In the vote in the National Assembly, 364 deputies voted that they had no confidence in the government while just 194 gave it their confidence. “In line with article 50 of the constitution, the prime minister must submit the resignation of his government,” said speaker Yael Braun-Pivet.

Bayrou was the sixth prime minister under Macron since his 2017 election but the fifth since 2022.

Unpopular president

Macron, who has been leading diplomatic efforts internationally to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, now faces one of the most critical domestic decisions of his presidency over who to appoint as premier.

The Socialist Party (PS) has expressed readiness to lead a new government but it is far from clear whether such an administration led by a figure such as PS leader Olivier Faure could survive.

“I think it’s time for the left to govern this country again and make sure we can break with the policies of the last eight years,” Faure told TF1 television.

Heavyweight right-wing cabinet ministers, such as Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, are trusted by Macron but risk being voted out by the left.

Lower-profile options but who could find a centre-left consensus include Health Minister Catherine Vautrin or Finance Minister Eric Lombard.

According to a poll by Odoxa-Backbone for Le Figaro newspaper, 64 percent of the French want Macron to resign rather than name a new prime minister, a move he has ruled out.

He is forbidden from standing for a third term in 2027.

Le Pen ruling

Alongside political upheaval, France is also facing social tensions.

A left-wing collective named “Block Everything” is calling for a day of action on Wednesday, and trade unions have urged workers to strike on September 18.

The 2027 presidential election meanwhile remains wide open, with analysts predicting the French far-right will have its best-ever chance of winning.

Three-time presidential candidate for the National Rally (RN) Marine Le Pen suffered a blow in March when a French court convicted her and other party officials over an EU parliament fake jobs scam.

Le Pen was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, two of which were suspended, and also banned her from standing for office for five years, which would scupper her ambition of taking part in the 2027 vote — unless overturned on appeal.

A Paris court said Monday her appeal would be heard from January 13 to February 12, 2026, well before the election — potentially resurrecting her presidential hopes.

Cheered by her MPs, Le Pen urged Macron to call snap legislative elections, saying holding the polls is “not an option but an obligation”.

AFP