President Tinubu Mourns Education Icon Leila Fowler

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Leila Fowler, a renowned educationist, lawyer, and founder of the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in Lagos.

She passed away at the age of 92.

The President’s message was contained in a statement shared on X by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy on Thursday.

Fowler, who held the title of Yeye Mofin of Lagos, was also the mother of Babatunde Fowler, former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

President Tinubu described her passing as a “massive loss” to her family, loved ones, and to Nigeria, especially in the education sector, where she carved a legacy as a pioneer and visionary.

“Through establishing the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, the late Mrs. Fowler laid the foundation for academic excellence, nurturing generations of young women and empowering them to reach their fullest potential,” the President said.

READ ALSO: DSS Gives Sowore One-Week Ultimatum Over Post On Tinubu

He added that her legacy lives on in the thousands of lives she transformed.

“The nation is grateful for her remarkable impact. She will be fondly engraved in our minds,” Tinubu stated.

The President extended his condolences to the Fowler family, friends, associates, the management and students of Vivian Fowler Memorial College, and the people of Lagos State.

He also prayed that Almighty God would grant her soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn her passing.

Mrs Fowler, remembered as an icon of education and service, dedicated her life to raising standards in female education through her college, which has produced many accomplished women since its establishment.