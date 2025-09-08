Sheath Your Swords, Embrace Dialogue, DAPPMAN Tells NUPENG, PETROAN

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has called on the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), to sheath their swords, avoid actions that could escalate the situation, and allow room for negotiations that will address concerns in a fair, balanced, and sustainable manner.

The Association’s plea contained in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole on Sunday, noted that rising tension among stakeholders in the downstream oil and gas industry, and the possibility of an industrial action could disrupt national petroleum supply and distribution.

NUPENG had alleged anti-labour practices against Dangote Refinery.

It confirmed plans to begin a nationwide strike on Monday, September 8, 2025, after accusing Dangote Refinery management of allegedly fostering exploitative labour practices reminiscent of modern-day slavery.

The Refinery has yet to respond to the allegation.

READ ALSO: FG Urges NUPENG To Shelve Strike, Holds Conciliation Meeting Monday

PETROAN also announced plans to suspend the lifting and dispensing of petroleum products for three days beginning on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

The association’s National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, disclosed this in Abuja.

According to a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Obele, the association said the action would be effective at midnight on Tuesday if the consultations expected to be held from Sunday through Monday failed.

It said the three-day shutdown was aimed at resisting monopolistic practices in the petroleum downstream sector and safeguarding workers’ rights.

PETROAN noted that the action would be peaceful and lawful, restating its commitment to price stability and a productive industry.

READ ALSO: NUPENG Insists On Strike, Tells Nigerians To Ignore Truck Drivers’ Association

The Federal Government, however, in a statement on Sunday, urged NUPENG to reconsider its decision, according to a statement by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi.

The statement signed by the head of information in the ministry, Patience Onuobia, also appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to retract the red alert it issued, which urged its affiliate unions to prepare for a nationwide strike in support of the petroleum workers protesting what they describe as the Dangote Group’s anti-worker and anti-union practices.

The minister stated that, with the ministry’s ongoing intervention in the matter, all unions involved should postpone any plans to disrupt the petroleum sector.

READ ALSO: PETROAN Set For Nationwide Shutdown Over Alleged Monopoly

However, a statement by DAPPMAN stressed the importance of industrial harmony to the stability of the industry, the protection of jobs, and the impact of the strike on government revenue.

“The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has observed with deep concern the rising tension within the downstream oil and gas industry and the possibility of an industrial action that could disrupt national petroleum supply and distribution.

“As responsible stakeholders in this vital sector of the Nigerian economy, we recognise the central importance of industrial harmony to the stability of the industry, the protection of jobs, and the sustenance of revenues accruable to the nation. The potential impact of any strike on ordinary Nigerians, businesses, and government finances cannot be overstated.

“DAPPMAN therefore appeals to all parties involved to exercise utmost restraint and embrace constructive dialogue as the most effective means of resolving disagreements. In particular, “DAPPMAN calls for the urgent intervention of the Federal Government in addressing the concerns of all aggrieved persons. We firmly believe that engagement at the roundtable will yield lasting solutions and prevent avoidable disruptions in the sector.

“Our Association’s consistent position has always been to collaborate with government, labour unions, investors, and other critical stakeholders, to create a win-win situation that sustains investment, protects workers’ rights, and guarantees uninterrupted supply of petroleum products nationwide.

“We humbly urge all parties to sheath their swords, avoid actions that could escalate the situation, and allow room for negotiations that will address concerns in a fair, balanced, and sustainable manner,” the statement read in part.

The Association said it remained committed to playing a constructive role in facilitating peace, cooperation, and progress in the oil and gas sector for the ultimate benefit of Nigeria and its citizens.