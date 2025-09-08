Withdraw 5% Petroleum Product Tax Or Face Nationwide Strike, TUC Tells FG

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) said it has rejected the Federal Government’s planned five per cent tax on petroleum products, describing it as a “reckless proposal” which is “nothing but an act of economic wickedness against already overburdened Nigerians”.

The union said that the government policy, if implemented, would compound suffering, cripple businesses, and push millions of citizens deeper into poverty.

It stated that the Federal Government cannot continue to use Nigerians as sacrificial lambs for its economic experiments.

READ ALSO: NUPENG Strike Will Affect Hospitals — Health Minister

“Let it be clear: workers and citizens are still reeling from the pains of subsidy removal, skyrocketing fuel prices, food inflation, and a collapsing naira. To now introduce another levy on petroleum products is to deliberately compound suffering, cripple businesses, and push millions of citizens deeper into poverty.

The government cannot continue to use Nigerians as sacrificial lambs for its economic experiments. Instead of offering relief, jobs, and solutions, it has chosen to further squeeze citizens dry. This is unacceptable!” the TUC said in a statement signed by its President General, Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, N. A. Toro.

The TUC demanded a stop to “this anti-people’s plan in its entirety,” warning that it would mobilise workers and the masses for a “nationwide resistance” if the government failed to do so.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: FG, Labour Unions In Closed-Door Meeting Over NUPENG, Dangote Group Disagreement

“Failure to do so will leave us with no option but to mobilise Nigerian workers and the masses for a total nationwide resistance. Strike action is firmly on the table if the government dares to ignore this warning and go ahead to implement this policy,” it warned.

The union also directed all its state councils, affiliates, and structures nationwide to remain vigilant, watchful, and wait for further communication that might culminate in a decisive action should the government dare to further disregard the collective will of the people.

“We also call on our allies, civil society organisations, professional bodies, student unions, market associations, faith leaders, and all patriotic Nigerians to stand in solidarity with us in this struggle.

“Together, we must resist policies that seek to further impoverish citizens and mortgage our future. Enough is enough. Nigerians deserve economic justice, not endless punishment,” the TUC added.