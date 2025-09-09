Atiku Visits Malami, Demands End To Violence Against ADC Members

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with ex-Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, following an attack on his convoy in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Atiku called on Malami not to relent in his efforts to defend Nigerians against anti-democratic forces.

In a statement issued by the Zonal Coordinator of the Malami Support Organization, Muhammad Al-Amin, the former Vice President expressed dismay over the growing trend of violent attacks targeting key figures of the ADC across the country. He noted that the ADC coalition is committed to rescuing democracy from imminent threats.

Atiku, in a statement on his X handle on Monday, wrote: “We will be unrelenting in defending the rights of every Nigerian being harassed by anti-democratic forces of the Tinubu-led APC administration, was my assurance to Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, today.

“The coalition that we are pushing is aimed at rescuing our democracy from the stranglehold of this emerging dictatorship. We shall be deliberate in joining hands in saving our democracy,” the chieftain of the ADC said.

In response, the former Minister of Justice expressed appreciation for the former Vice President’s visit.

Malami stated that he continues to grapple with the aftermath of the attack on his convoy. He added that the incident in Kebbi State serves as a stark warning against the politicization of violence and the deliberate attempt to undermine democratic institutions for partisan gain.