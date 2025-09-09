UPDATED: Ekong Returns To Starting Lineup For South Africa Vs Nigeria Showdown

Captain William Troost-Ekong was named in Nigeria’s starting lineup for the crunch 2026 World Cup qualifiers with South Africa after he was omitted from the team that started in the lone goal win over Rwanda over the weekend.

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, instead, named a twenty-year-old Benjamin Frederick in his stead.

Frederick, himself, also retained his place in the starting team.

However, against the Bafana Bafana, Chelle decided to go with the experienced defender for the must-win clash in Bloemfontein.

Our lineup to face South Africa 3 changes from coach Chelle

©️ Troost-Ekong leads as captain

Iwobi runs the midfield

Iwobi runs the midfield

Dessers spearheads the attack

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Cyriel Dessers were handed a starting berth for the match. Both players came on as substitutes in the defeat of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Dessers will be supported in the attack by Paris FC winger Moses Simon and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are also part of the midfield alongside Dele-Bashiru.

Stanley Nwabali retained his goalkeeping spot while Calvin Bassey and Ola Aina completed the defensive setup.

Nigeria’s starting XI vs South Africa: Nwabali, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Fredrick; Ndidi, Dele-Bashiru, Iwobi; Lookman, Dessers, Moses Simon.