Korean Women Sue US Military Over Forced Prostitution

More than 100 South Korean women forced to work as prostitutes for US soldiers stationed in the country have filed a landmark lawsuit accusing Washington of abuse, their lawyers said Tuesday.

Historians and activists say tens of thousands of South Korean women worked for state-sanctioned brothels from the 1950s to 1980s, serving US troops stationed in country to protect the South from North Korea.

In 2022, South Korea’s top court ruled that the government had illegally “established, managed and operated” such brothels for the US military, ordering it to pay around 120 plaintiffs compensation.

READ ALSO: North Korea’s Kim Oversees Nuclear Missiles Engine Test

Last week, 117 victims filed a fresh lawsuit, this time officially accusing — and seeking an apology from — the US military, for the first time.

The lawsuit seeks 10 million won ($7,200) in compensation per victim.

Unlike the better-known “comfort women” used by Japanese soldiers until the end of World War II, those who worked for the US troops have received relatively limited attention, largely due to Washington being Seoul’s key and longtime security ally.

The economy surrounding military brothels in US base towns, including restaurants, barbershops and bars catering to American GIs, made up about 25 percent of South Korea’s GDP during the 1960s and 70s, according to historians.

“I still cannot forget being beaten by US soldiers — slapped for lowering my head while pouring drinks, for not smiling, or for no reason at all,” one of the plaintiffs, in her 60s and who did not wish to give her name, said in a statement sent to AFP.

She said she was only 17 when she was tricked into the job — she thought she was going to be a bartender, but was forced into sex work and told she could not leave due to her “debt”.

‘I couldn’t walk’

“Every night we were dragged to US soldiers and sexually abused. Every week, we were forced to undergo venereal disease tests. If there was the slightest abnormality, we were locked in a small room and injected with a thick needle of strong penicillin,” she said.

“The shots were so harsh that my legs gave out and I couldn’t even walk.”

In a joint statement, women’s rights activists supporting the victims said the US military “ignored the South Korean Constitution” and stripped the women of their personal freedom and “destroyed their lives”.

The suit names the South Korean government as the defendant, since under existing laws Seoul must compensate victims of illegal acts committed by US soldiers on duty and later seek reimbursement from Washington, lawyers said.

“This lawsuit seeks to hold both the South Korean government and the US military authorities jointly liable for the unlawful acts,” lawyer Ha Ju-hee told AFP.

The US still stations around 28,500 troops in South Korea to help protect it against nuclear-armed North Korea.

The United States Forces Korea (USFK) told AFP it was “aware of the reports regarding the issue”, adding “we will not comment while legal proceedings are ongoing”.

“We affirm that we do not condone any behavior that violates Republic of Korea laws, rules, or directives, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of good order and discipline.” the USFK said.

AFP