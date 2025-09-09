NIWA Bans Unlicensed Boats To Enhance Waterway Safety

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has imposed an immediate ban on loading activities at unauthorized points nationwide to reduce boat accidents and enhance safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

The Managing Director of NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji, announced the new directives during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “NIWA has placed an immediate ban on loading activities from all unauthorised loading points across the country. No commercial passenger boat shall be allowed to load from any point other than those recognised and registered by NIWA.

“It is mandatory for all commercial boat operators to provide and enforce the use of lifejackets on the boats always. Every commercial passenger boat must properly display its Boat Name Letters and Load line.”

Oyebamiji also directed that “all unlicensed boats and watercraft be removed from the waterways.”

He added, “All unlicensed boat drivers and operators are banned from operating any boats or watercraft on the waterways.”

READ ALSO: 27 Dead In Niger Boat Accident

Over the past six months, numerous deadly accidents have plagued Nigeria’s inland waterways.

In August, rescue workers said they were searching for more than 40 people after a boat accident in Sokoto.

About one year before that, at least 16 farmers died in a similar accident when a wooden canoe carrying them across a river to their rice fields capsized in Sokoto state.

Experts have blamed poor regulation, non-adherence to safety measures as some of the causes of the frequent incidents.