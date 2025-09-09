Your Resumption Can’t Be Facilitated Until Judicial Process Ends, Senate Tells Natasha

The National Assembly says the the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, cannot resume office yet, despite completing her six-month suspension.

In a letter by the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, dated September 4, 2025, the Senate acknowledged Akpoti-Uduaghan’s notification of her intended return on September 4, the date she claimed marked the end of her suspension.

The upper chamber said her six-month suspension remains in force pending the outcome of a Court of Appeal case instituted against the Senate by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

It insisted that no administrative action can be taken until the Court of Appeal delivers a verdict, arguing that her suspension took effect on March 6, 2025, and the matter is still subjudice.

“The matter remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded, no administrative action can be taken to facilitate your resumption,” the letter read in parts.

According to the letter, the Senate would only review her suspension after the court’s pronouncement.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6 following allegations of insubordination after she rejected a change of her designated seat during plenary.

The suspension, based on recommendations of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, also stripped her of aides, office privileges, and salaries.

The lawmaker had consistently argued that her ordeal was linked to her petition accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, a claim the Senate dismissed.

She later challenged her suspension in court, securing a judgment she said favoured her recall.

Her attempt to force her way back into the National Assembly in July ended in a standoff, as security operatives barred her entry despite a crowd of supporters rallying outside.