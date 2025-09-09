Police Arrest Traditional Ruler For Attempted Murder Of Sibling In Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a village head of Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the suspect was nabbed for allegedly shooting his sister in the head, as she sustained various degrees of injuries and was rushed to hospital.

According to the statement, the village head was arrested through a report filed by the suspect’s brother, Chief Friday Jonah Umoren, of Ibagwa village.

The statement reads in part: “On Saturday, September 6, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., operatives of the Command received a report of an attempted murder.

“According to the report filed by a man (name withheld) that his brother, Chief Friday Jonah Umoren, the village head of Ibagwa, allegedly shot their sister, Unwana Effiong Friday Inyang, 32 years, in the head with a gun.”

The Command’s spokesperson said that the victim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment while the suspect was arrested as the police responded to the scene.

“The victim was immediately taken to a hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

“Police responded to the scene, and the suspect, Chief Friday Jonah Umoren, was arrested and taken into custody.

“A long, single-barrel gun believed to have been used in the assault was recovered from his possession,” she stated.

John said investigation revealed that the incident occurred as a result of a quarrel arising from ownership of a palm fruit plantation.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the incident was the result of a misunderstanding over palm fruits,” she said