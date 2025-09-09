Sabanti Nathan Appointed FCTA Acting Head of Service

Nancy Nathan has been appointed as the Acting Head of Service (HoS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The appointment is pending the confirmation of a substantive Head of Service.

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, announced this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the appointment is with immediate effect.

“Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan, mni, has been appointed as Acting Head of Service of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA),” the statement read.

“She was appointed in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Service.

Nathan’s appointment followed the death, last Monday, of Grace Adayilo, the former FCTA Head of Service.

Until her new appointment, Nathan was the Permanent Secretary of the Youth Development Secretariat of the FCTA.

“She had served as the Director of Finance and Administration in the office of the Honourable Minister of FCT before she was appointed Permanent Secretary. The appointment takes immediate effect,” Olayinka added.

