South Africa Hold Nigeria To 1-1 Draw As Super Eagles’ World Cup Hopes Wane

An own goal by Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and an equalizer from Calvin Bassey saw Nigeria held to a 1-1 draw in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles’ failure to secure maximum points away to South Africa in Bloemfontein leaves Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

With two matches left to play in the group, Nigeria are 6 points behind South Africa who are topping Group C with 17 points, while the Super Eagles are on 11 points alongside Benin Republic who have a match at hand.

More to follow…