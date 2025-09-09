VIDEO: Economist Accuses NUPENG, Others Of Sabotaging Dangote Refinery

Energy expert and petroleum analyst, Kelvin Emmanuel, has accused the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and other groups of attempting to sabotage the operations of the Dangote Refinery.

He made the allegation on Tuesday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Emmanuel argued that NUPENG and its allies have posed obstacles to the refinery, citing regulatory complaints, concerns over product standards, and struggles with entrenched interests in the oil sector.

He further alleged that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) had been “in competition with Dangote,” while NUPENG was being used as “the last line of defence” for marketers seeking to protect their market share.

On the ongoing labour dispute, Emmanuel maintained that Dangote was not opposed to unionisation but could not be compelled to force employees into joining NUPENG.

He added that the law makes union membership voluntary and not subject to coercion.

His comments come after NUPENG suspended its planned strike on Monday, following an agreement with the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Limited.

Both parties, at a conciliation meeting convened by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, resolved that employees would be free to unionise in line with existing labour laws.

The agreement also guaranteed that no worker would face victimisation as a result of the strike notice.