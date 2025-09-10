Gunmen Kill Three Policemen In Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three of its officers by unknown gunmen at a checkpoint at Egbe, in the Yagba West Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Lokoja, the state capital, stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Aya said that the policemen were on duty when they were killed by the attackers.

Awa explained that the hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the team when they arrived for their routine patrol.

According to him, the policemen were killed before the reinforced team arrived at the scene, while the attackers fled.

READ ALSO: Notorious Bandit Commander Kachalla Bala Killed In Kogi

He, however, stated that the command was on the trail of the gunmen as the Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, had deployed the police tactical team to the area.

“I can confirm to you that three of our officers on duty were killed today in Egbe, a border community with Kwara State.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed a tactical squad to the area. We are currently on the trail of the unknown gunmen, and I am assuring you that the perpetrators of the killings will be arrested

“The CP calls on the good people of the area to assist the police with credible information on the identity of the hoodlums to enable the police to trail and apprehend them,” said Aya.