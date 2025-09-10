My Meeting With President Macron Was Productive, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has hailed his recent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, describing it as productive.

Tinubu, who stated this in a post on his official X handle on Wednesday, said the meeting between the two leaders focused on cooperation between Nigeria and France to deepen partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.

“Had a productive lunch with President Emmanuel Macron

@EmmanuelMacron today at the Élysée Palace.

“We reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen our partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability,” the President stated.

Tinubu commenced a 10-day vacation on September 4, marking the start of his 2025 annual leave, the Presidency announced.

A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed that the President would spend his 10-working-day vacation between France and the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Now Respected Globally, Says Tinubu

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave. The vacation will last 10 working days.

“President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country.”

Tinubu’s vacation came after he returned to Nigeria following a two-week official trip to Japan and Brazil.

The president left Abuja on Friday, August 15, 2025, and stopped over in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before proceeding to Japan.

In Japan, Tinubu attended the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in the City of Yokohama from August 20 to 22, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga had said.

He also held bilateral meetings and met with the chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with investments in Nigeria.

He later left Japan for Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, on a state visit following an invitation by the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

This is Tinubu’s second visit to France in six months, since his last trip to European country on a short working visit in April, 2025.

In a statement in April, Bayo Onanuga said that during the visit, the President would appraise his administration’s mid-term performance and assess key milestones, a decision that attracted criticism from the opposition.

The Presidency also dismissed social media speculations that President Tinubu was in France for medical treatment.